Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoes several election-related bills

LANSING – Several election bills passed by the Michigan legislature were vetoed Sunday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said House Bills 4837, 4838 and 4492 aim to suppress votes or perpetuate the “Big Lie” in order to discredit the 2020 General Election.

“I will have no part in any effort that grants an ounce of credence to this deception, so injurious to our democracy,” Whitmer said in a letter to the House of Representatives. “HB 4837 implies that outside parties had access to the state’s qualified voter file. They did not. HB 4838 implies that electronic poll books were connected to the internet and vulnerable to tampering. They never were. And HB 4492 would make it more difficult for seniors and persons living in large apartment complexes to vote.”

In the letter, Whitmer said House Bill 4528, which would require election challengers to attend training offered by the secretary of state and each clerk in the 90-day period before an election, is worth further consideration, but “it must have the necessary funding to accomplish its purpose.”

