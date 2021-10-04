Travel between US, Canada reopens at Ambassador Bridge following explosives threat

Ambassador Bridge into Canada over the Detroit River.

DETROIT – Traffic between the United States and Canada has resumed on the Ambassador Bridge hours after it was shut down Monday morning amid a police investigation.

Windsor police were on the Canadian end of the international Ambassador Bridge due to possible explosives that were located in the area, officials said. People were asked to avoid the area for several hours.

The bridge was shut down to travelers moving in either direction on the bridge until around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Bridge traffic was temporarily rerouted to other nearby ports of entry, including the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge.

See photos of the site in Windsor below, courtesy of CTV News.

Canadian authorities on site at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor amid an investigation into possible explosives on Oct. 4, 2021. (CTV News Windsor)

Canadian authorities on site at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor amid an investigation into possible explosives on Oct. 4, 2021. (CTV News Windsor)

See live footage of the bridge in the video player below.

The #AmbassadorBridge is now closed BOTH WAYS. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge. https://t.co/MtFpl51Zsa — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 4, 2021

More: Local news