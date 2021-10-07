Artists, food trucks to transform Dequindre Cut for Detroit Harvest Fest

On any day, the Dequindre Cut is the perfect spot to get outside, stretch your legs and enjoy a bit of quiet time in Detroit. But it's going to be transfromed the weekend of the Oct. 9.

“The Dequindre Cut is a place where you can be right in the heart of the city but feel a sense of peace a sense of relaxation that’s very different from any place in Detroit,” said Detroit Riverfront Conservancy president Mark Wallace.

Wallace said there is work to take care of the parks and spaces within Detroit.

“Every day, we wake up and all we care about is taking care of public spaces and bringing people together,” Wallace said.

And they’re doing just that with a special event -- The Detroit Harvest Fest is moving to the Dequindre Cut with a whole new look and family-friendly fun.

“This is a very different version of the event. We’re really excited,” Wallace said. “We’re blowing this up -- 50 food trucks.”

The Detroit Harvest Fest will transform the Dequindre Cut over the weekend. In addition to the food trucks, 60 different artists will be performing over two days.

“We’re going to see a ton of people down here. They’re going to be spread out, having a good time,” Wallace said. “A lot of families come down here, so I’m really excited about that.”

The Dequindre Cut will look different Saturday morning. The event wraps up Sunday evening.

More information can be found on the official Harvest Fest website here.