Macomb Mall to host job fair open house

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Those looking for work in the retail industry can learn about available positions at Macomb Mall during a job fair next week.

The mall, located in Roseville at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and Masonic, is hosting a job fair open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Officials say more than 20 businesses are participating in the fair, looking to hire for full-time and part-time positions. Some businesses may also have staff available to discuss open positions and conduct onsite interviews and/or schedule interviews.

Participating stores will have a “now hiring” sign in the window, officials said. Interested individuals can scan the QR code on the sign to visit the jobs listing page -- you can also find a list of available jobs at Macomb Mall online right here.

The following businesses are participating in the Macomb Mall job fair:

Auntie Anne’s

Bath & Body Works

Champs Sports

Charleys Philly Steaks

China Max

Cinnabon

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Kay Jewelers

Kids Foot Locker

Kohl’s

Lane Bryant

Lids

MA Building Services

Metro By T-Mobile

Michaels

Old Navy

Party City

Piercing Pagoda

rue21

Same Day Custom

Shoe Carnival

Spencer’s

STT Security

Things Remembered

Torrid

Victoria’s Secret & PINK

White Barn

Available positions range from management, security and service experts, to food service workers, sales associates and housekeeping.

