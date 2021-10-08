Macomb Mall to host job fair open house

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Those looking for work in the retail industry can learn about available positions at Macomb Mall during a job fair next week.
The mall, located in Roseville at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and Masonic, is hosting a job fair open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Officials say more than 20 businesses are participating in the fair, looking to hire for full-time and part-time positions. Some businesses may also have staff available to discuss open positions and conduct onsite interviews and/or schedule interviews.
Participating stores will have a “now hiring” sign in the window, officials said. Interested individuals can scan the QR code on the sign to visit the jobs listing page -- you can also find a list of available jobs at Macomb Mall online right here.
The following businesses are participating in the Macomb Mall job fair:
- Auntie Anne’s
- Bath & Body Works
- Champs Sports
- Charleys Philly Steaks
- China Max
- Cinnabon
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- Kay Jewelers
- Kids Foot Locker
- Kohl’s
- Lane Bryant
- Lids
- MA Building Services
- Metro By T-Mobile
- Michaels
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Piercing Pagoda
- rue21
- Same Day Custom
- Shoe Carnival
- Spencer’s
- STT Security
- Things Remembered
- Torrid
- Victoria’s Secret & PINK
- White Barn
Available positions range from management, security and service experts, to food service workers, sales associates and housekeeping.
