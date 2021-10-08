Cloudy icon
Macomb Mall to host job fair open house

20 businesses participating in job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 12

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Those looking for work in the retail industry can learn about available positions at Macomb Mall during a job fair next week.

The mall, located in Roseville at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and Masonic, is hosting a job fair open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Officials say more than 20 businesses are participating in the fair, looking to hire for full-time and part-time positions. Some businesses may also have staff available to discuss open positions and conduct onsite interviews and/or schedule interviews.

Participating stores will have a “now hiring” sign in the window, officials said. Interested individuals can scan the QR code on the sign to visit the jobs listing page -- you can also find a list of available jobs at Macomb Mall online right here.

The following businesses are participating in the Macomb Mall job fair:

  • Auntie Anne’s
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Champs Sports
  • Charleys Philly Steaks
  • China Max
  • Cinnabon
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Foot Locker
  • Kay Jewelers
  • Kids Foot Locker
  • Kohl’s
  • Lane Bryant
  • Lids
  • MA Building Services
  • Metro By T-Mobile
  • Michaels
  • Old Navy
  • Party City
  • Piercing Pagoda
  • rue21
  • Same Day Custom
  • Shoe Carnival
  • Spencer’s
  • STT Security
  • Things Remembered
  • Torrid
  • Victoria’s Secret & PINK
  • White Barn

Available positions range from management, security and service experts, to food service workers, sales associates and housekeeping.

