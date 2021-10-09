Detroit police seek missing 54-year-old man with dementia last seen in September

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 54-year-old man.
According to authorities, Kenneth Strauthers was last seen Sept. 5 at about 1 p.m. when he left his residence, located near the intersection of Woodward and Mack avenue.
His family said Strauthers suffers from dementia and has trouble walking without a cane.
|Kenneth Strauthers
|Details
|Age
|54
|Height
|6′
|Weight
|160 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a gray jogging outfit with white Reebox gym shoes
Anyone who has seen Kenneth Strauthers or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
