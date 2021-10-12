Ypsilanti police search for man missing since March 9

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Ypsilanti police are searching for a man who has been missing since March 9.

Marquise Devron Burns, 25, was last known to be in the downtown area of Ypsilanti, police said. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Family members said it’s unusual for Burns not to be in regular communication with them.

He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ypsilanti police at 734 292 5429, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.