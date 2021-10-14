Partly Cloudy icon
80º

Local News

4 Northland Mall security guards charged in 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran

McKenzie Cochran dies after altercation with Northland Mall security

Priya Mann, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Southfield, Oakland County, Local, Northland Mall, Northland Mall Death, Crime, Mckenzie Cochran, Mall Security, Oakland County Medical Examiner, Dana Nessel, Lucius Hamilton, Aaron Maree, John Seiberline, Gaven King, Local News, McKenzie Cochran, Elvin Barren
Witnesses said McKenzie Cochran could be heard saying, “I’m not resisting -- I can’t breathe.”
Witnesses said McKenzie Cochran could be heard saying, “I’m not resisting -- I can’t breathe.”

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.Four security guards have been charged in connection with the 2014 death of a man after an altercation at Northland Mall in Southfield.

The guards are accused of restraining McKenzie Cochran in 2014. Witnesses reported they heard Cochran say he couldn’t breathe and was not resisting.

Cochran died from compression asphyxia on the floor of the Northland Shopping Mall. He was asked to leave the mall after an employee reported he had been acting suspiciously around a jewelry store. Cochran was pepper sprayed and pinned to the floor.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the 25-year-old told security guards he could not breathe because of the the way he was positioned on the ground.

In 2014, then Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper did not pursue criminal charges and said there was no intention to kill and no chokeholds were done by the security guards.

In 2020, Cochran’s family asked Southfield police chief Elvin Barren to review the case a second time. Barren decided to send it to the Attorney General’s Office.

The four security guards were charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday.

“It’s a tragic, tragic death, but we have moved forward as a community, as a state, as a country and we no longer swipe these things to the side when we know there has been wrong doing,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Our job is to do everything possible to bring justice to these victims and, in this case, McKenzie Cochran.”

More: Oakland County news

Previous coverage

Four security guards have been charged in connection with the 2014 death of a man after an altercation at Northland Mall in Southfield.
Four security guards have been charged in connection with the 2014 death of a man after an altercation at Northland Mall in Southfield.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email