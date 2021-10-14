‘Delayed justice’ -- 4 charged years after man’s death at Northland Mall

Four security guards have been charged in connection with the 2014 death of a man after an altercation at Northland Mall in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Four security guards have been charged in connection with the 2014 death of a man after an altercation at Northland Mall in Southfield.

“This case cries out for a second review,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

A new look at the McKenzie Cochran case led to felony charges against four security guards. The developments comes seven years after former Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper did not pursue criminal charges.

“Even if you think you can’t win, it’s our job to do everything possible to bring justice to these victims,” McDonald said.

Cochran died at Northland Mall in 2014. Security was called after Cochran reportedly told an employee he wanted to kill someone.

“The owner said he spoke to Cochran because he looked angry while staring at him from the front of the store,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

After being pepper sprayed and held on the ground, it took four security guards to restrain Cochran.

“Statements from multiple witnesses, Cochran reportedly told guards he can’t breathe,” Nessel said.

Once he was handcuffed, Cochran was unresponsive. He died later at the hospital.

His family pleaded to the new Southfield Police Chief to review the case.

“When I look at the case, I feel as though the case should have moved forward through the judicial system,” said Southfield police chief Elvin Barren.

Four former security guards were arraigned Wednesday, each charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

“Delayed justice, but I’m glad it’s finally here,” McDonald said.

