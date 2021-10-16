Cloudy icon
Rep. Dan Benishek, 3-term Congressman from Upper Peninsula, dies at age 69

Benishek served Michigan’s 1st congressional district from 2011 to 2017

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Dan Benishek
Dan Benishek (WDIV)

DETROIT – ormer U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek died Friday evening. He was 69 years old.

His family confirmed the news Saturday.

Benishek served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-17.

His family released the following statement:

Benishek was born in Iron River, Michigan in 1952. He attended the University of Michigan and Wayne State University. Prior to his election to Congress, he was a general surgeon at Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center.

In Congress, Benishek served on the Committee on Veteran’s Affairs and the Committee on Natural Resources.

