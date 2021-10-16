Rep. Dan Benishek, 3-term Congressman from Upper Peninsula, dies at age 69

DETROIT – ormer U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek died Friday evening. He was 69 years old.

His family confirmed the news Saturday.

Benishek served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-17.

His family released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of a loyal friend, a loving husband, a dedicated grandfather, and a tireless advocate for Northern Michigan. As a doctor and surgeon, Dan saved countless lives in our community. His work in Congress made a difference for veterans across the country and protected Michigan’s natural wonders for years to come. He will always be remembered by his family and friends as a strong leader, a caring healer, and an unwavering patriot.” Family of Dan Benishek

Benishek was born in Iron River, Michigan in 1952. He attended the University of Michigan and Wayne State University. Prior to his election to Congress, he was a general surgeon at Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center.

In Congress, Benishek served on the Committee on Veteran’s Affairs and the Committee on Natural Resources.

“It was a privilege to serve with Dan, who was always happiest when he was in his beloved Upper Peninsula. Prayers to his family. RIP great Yooper Patriot.” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, former U.S. Rep. Candice Miller

“Dan was a man who cared about his community, state, and country. He was a cheerful advocate who fought with passion for common sense UP values. I am proud to call him a friend and he will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to his wife Judy, their family, and Team Benishek.” U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga

“Cindy and I are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Congressman ‘Dr. Dan’ Benishek. Dr. Dan was passionate in his love for the Upper Peninsula, a respected physician, and served Michigan with sincerity and honor. While there will be much more to say about his life and legacy in the days ahead -- Judy, the Benishek family, and all of Team Benishek will be in our prayers during this time of grief.” U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman

“Dr. Dan, as we all knew him, was about as solid and respected as a colleague could be. He had the same good doctor-patient relationship as he did with his many constituents. Always a strong voice for Michigan -- especially the UP. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton