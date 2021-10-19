Immersive holiday lights event ‘Starry Lights’ opens at Ford House

Get into the holiday spirit with this “lit” walking experience at Ford House.

Ford House, the historic estate of Edsel and Eleanor Ford located on the shore of Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores, announced their latest winter holiday light walk, “Starry Lights,” which opened to the public on Nov. 18, and runs until Jan. 9, 2022.

Starry Lights is an outdoor winter attraction, featuring an immersive and interactive light display on the grounds of the estate. Visitors will walk through the historic estate’s pathways to experience a wintry starry-sky themed show, featuring projected animations, interactive light features, and even vintage home videos of Edsel and Eleanor’s family in wintertime projected onto the facade of the Fords’ home.

Snacks and warm beverages will be available from on-site concession stands.

“This has been an exciting year for Ford House with the opening of our 40,000-square-foot Visitor Center, which also includes The Continental restaurant. Starry Lights is the next big thing for our visitors. We wanted to provide a special holiday experience that was both cutting edge and nostalgic,” said Mark J. Heppner, Ford House President & CEO. “Starry Lights is a safe, fun outdoor light experience designed to celebrate the holidays with exploration, beauty, and awe.”

The Starry Lights experience is produced by Wixom, Mich.-based Bluewater Technologies Group, who was responsible for the Glenore Trails light walk in Commerce Township.

Ticket info:

Pre-sale adult tickets are $20, children’s tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at www.fordhouse.org. On-site day-of tickets will be $25 for adults and $15 for children. The show will be offered Thursdays through Sundays throughout the holiday season starting Nov. 18 and concluding Jan. 9. Hours will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in November and 5-9 p.m. in December and January.

During the daytime hours, guest can enjoy a Ford House Holiday Tour, which offers a peek into the lives of one of America’s most beloved families. Visitors experience holiday décor on the self-guided tour and hear about the Christmas traditions and treasured moments of the Ford family. Ford House prioritizes the health and safety of their guests and staff and has implemented COVID-19 protocols for all visitors. Masks are required indoors at the Ford House. Tours are available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays from Nov. 26 through Jan. 9. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fordhouse.org.