Pistons legend Ben Wallace signs deal to develop brand of cannabis products

Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace, recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, has signed a deal with a Michigan-based cannabis company to develop his own products.

Wallace has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Jackson-based Rair, which was founded in 2019. As part of the agreement, Wallace will develop his own brand of cannabis products, including his own strain. Products in the early 2022 launch include cannabis flower, pre-rolls and vape cartridges, with future products to be announced.

“As a former pro athlete, I’ve got aches and pains and different stresses than before. Cannabis has helped with all that, safely,” said Wallace. “After working with the Rair team for the last couple of months, I know this will be a great partnership. They’re serious about growing quality products and ending the stigma around cannabis use, and we’re going to bring you a brand that shows the grit and toughness my teams and I always brought to the court in Detroit.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NBA legend Ben Wallace and excited to build a brand with him,” said Kevin McFadden, CEO of Rair. “Ben’s work ethic, drive and dedication to excellence aligns with Rair’s promise to provide best in class cannabis products to the patients and recreational customers of Michigan.”

Rair offers a large variety of cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates, online and at four locations across Michigan.

