NBA legend Chris Webber building $50 million cannabis facility in Detroit’s Corktown

DETROIT – NBA legend and Detroit’s own Chris Webber was back in town Tuesday for his latest business venture, a $50 million cannabis facility on 22nd Street in Corktown.

In a very rare combination the building will not only be a dispensary, but also a place where people can receive training on everything they need to know about the world of cannabis.

The project will be a 180 square foot, state of the art cannabis facility. However, Webber says it’s more than just about cannabis.

”Our business is a lot of places, in California and everything. I love it. But Detroit is home. And I see what’s going on there and I’m like wait, Detroit is actually better,” said Webber.

Players Only Holdings will be a 60,000 square foot cultivation and 80,000 square foot dispensary along with a private lounge for marijuana consumption.

”We understand what the plant can do for the body. So hopefully, we’ll be a part of making sure the children understand that it’s not for them, but the narrative of the adults, it is,” said Webber.

The former automotive warehouse built back in the 20th century will also be a training facility that will educate those who want to go into the cannabis field free of charge.

”Cookies university, what we have there is an intensive three month program where you can learn from seed to sale,” said Webber.

Lavetta Willis is the co-founder for the facility. She insists it’s going to be a major game changer for not only the community, but the entire region.

”You know I’m from Wayne as well, my parents still live here. So, bringing jobs back, opportunities back,” said Willis.

The Black owned business will provide over 100 jobs to the area, something that Clinque Chapel who lives nearby is more than excited about.

”That’s pretty exciting that he’s doing something out here. It really is,” said Chapel.

You can expect phase one of the facility to be open by this upcoming March.

