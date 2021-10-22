Who’s eligible for $300 monthly child tax credit? Here’s how to claim it

There's free money out there just waiting for families to claim it, and in Detroit, there's even people working to help you get it.

DETROIT – There’s free money out there waiting to be claimed, and there are people willing to help you do it for free.

“We really want to ensure that residents know that there are free resources to help claim that credit if they are not receiving the monthly payments,” said Chelsea Neblett, from the city of Detroit

That credit and monthly payment is part of the child tax credit under the American Rescue Plan Act. The city of Detroit wants to make sure all residents are getting the free money that they are owed.

“Additionally, part or half of the tax credit was paid in monthly payments to families with children under 18 years old,” Neblett said.

That’s up to $300 per month. In order to receive the free money, residents must have filed their taxes and have children under the age of 18. The city of Detroit wants to make sure people are aware that they have to act fast. Online filing for tax preparation stops in mid-November.

“We really want to make sure that Detroit families are not missing out on those monthly payments,” Neblett said. “A monthly payment up to $300 per child could be very significant for a family.”

To get the free money, it’s as simple as filing your taxes before mid-November. Or, if you don’t have taxes to file, fill out a free non-filer form.

Click here to fill out the form or call 211 to schedule a free tax preparation appointment.