Local News

Volunteers, community members help distribute bottled water in Benton Harbor amid lead crisis

Residents complained about water in 2018

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Boys & Girls Club employee reaching for a case of water to load into a resident’s trunk.
Boys & Girls Club employee reaching for a case of water to load into a resident’s trunk. (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Volunteers and other community members gathered at the Brotherhood of All Nations church in Benton Harbor to distribute water bottles.

This comes as the city of Benton Harbor faces a lead water crisis that is getting national attention. In 2018, people complained about the smell and taste of the water.

Read: Benton Harbor lead crisis forces residents to rely on bottled water

Officials said delivery of water has increased since Wednesday (Oct. 20). From Wednesday through Saturday the health department and other community partners delivered 2,056 cases of water to 545 homes in Benton Harbor.

Water distribution date and location information is available below:

DateTimeLocation
Oct. 2610 a.m. - 2 p.m.Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street)
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.Abundant Life Church of God (693 Columbus Ave.)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.Ebenezer Baptist Church (214 E. Britain Ave.)
Oct. 271 p.m. - 3 p.m.Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street)
Oct. 2810 a.m. - 12 p.m.Ebenezer Baptist Church (214 E. Britain Ave.)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.Brotherhood of All Nations (1286 Monroe Street)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street)
Oct. 2910 a.m. - 2 p.m.Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street)

More dates for bottled water pickup will be added and shared online here.

Anyone with questions about lead can contact the MDHHS at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

