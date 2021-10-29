Live stream: New Cornerstone charter school to be named after politician, activist Andrew Young

DETROIT – A campus within the Cornerstone Schools district is being named after the former mayor of Atlanta, ambassador and civil rights activist Andrew Young.

Watch the dedication live at 8:50 a.m. on Friday in the video player above.

If you have trouble viewing the stream, click here.

The Metro Detroit charter school district is honoring Young by attaching his name to their Adams-Young campus in Detroit. The politician and activist will be visiting the campus during the Friday ceremony.

Young, who served as the mayor of Atlanta from 1982 to 1990, was previously a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and an early leader in the civil rights movement alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

An historical event will take place at the Lincoln-King Adams-Young community on Friday. Ambassador Andrew Young, who... Posted by Cornerstone Schools - Detroit on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

More: Local news