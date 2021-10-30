She said yes! Couple gets engaged by Sparty statue ahead of big game

It's a real rivalry week tradition. Michigan State University students are sitting out in the rain to guard the Sparty statue -- making sure nothing happens to it before the big game.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Sparty statue was a destination for many fans of both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan on Friday afternoon -- and there was an overall buzz all over campus.

Saturday is not just the next installment of the historic rivalry, it’s a battle between two undefeated teams both sitting at 7-0.

“I think it will be a good game,” MSU Sophomore Devin Roberts said. “I think MSU has the key to victory.”

For Eric Dimoff and Anne Hickner, they have history when it comes to this rivalry.

“We actually met at the Michigan-Michigan State game in 2008 for the first time,” Dimoff said.

The 2021 rivalry game might be the biggest for them to date as Eric proposed to Anne right at the foot of the Sparty statue.

“This is perfect, this is awesome,” Anne said.

Of course, she said yes and now all that’s left is for the Spartans to gift this couple a win.

