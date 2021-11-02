Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan State Police want help finding 40-year-old Mancelona man

Gary Michael Crowley was last seen in Fife Lake

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Gary Michael Crowley
Gary Michael Crowley (Michigan State Police)

FIFE LAKE, Mich. – Michigan State Police in Gaylord are asking for the public to help them locate 40-year-old Gary Michael Crowley from Mancelona.

Police said Crowley was last seen early Wednesday (Oct. 27) morning at his father’s home in Fife Lake. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Crowley may be driving a 2008 Honda Civic that is gray and silver. His plate No. is ELF 7775. Foul play is not suspected.

Gary Michael CrowleyDetails
Age40
Height5′9′'
Weight150 lbs
HairBlonde
EyesBlue

Anyone with information should contact Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

