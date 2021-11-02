Michigan State Police want help finding 40-year-old Mancelona man

FIFE LAKE, Mich. – Michigan State Police in Gaylord are asking for the public to help them locate 40-year-old Gary Michael Crowley from Mancelona.

Police said Crowley was last seen early Wednesday (Oct. 27) morning at his father’s home in Fife Lake. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Crowley may be driving a 2008 Honda Civic that is gray and silver. His plate No. is ELF 7775. Foul play is not suspected.

Gary Michael Crowley Details Age 40 Height 5′9′' Weight 150 lbs Hair Blonde Eyes Blue

Anyone with information should contact Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

