Oakland County says COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids coming next week

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows boxes of kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP)

Oakland County health officials are preparing to announce COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids aged 5-11 later this week following CDC authorization of the Pfizer shot.

Oakland County Health Division said it received 14,400 pediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The county, in cooperation with local school districts, plans to hold its first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

The Health Division will announce clinic locations and times later this week.

“We’re excited having the vaccine available for children. Its a huge step in ending this pandemic and the best way to keep our kids healthy and in school,” said Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust, a pediatric ear, nose, and throat surgeon.

Oakland County has about 98,000 residents ages 5-11 years old.