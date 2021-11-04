Authorities rescue dog that fell into Allen Park sewer basin

A 12-year-old dog was rescued after falling into a sewer basin in Allen Park.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Downriver authorities on Wednesday rescued a 12-year-old dog that fell into a cement sewer basin in Allen Park.

According to the Allen Park Fire Department, the dog, named Bailey, fell between 15 and 20 feet to the bottom of the basin, which is located in a field off of Enterprise Drive. Officials say the sewer basin’s cover was knocked off, likely by a piece of machinery, exposing the hole.

Together, the fire department, the Allen Park Water and Sewer Department and Downriver Animal Control worked to rescue the dog, descending down into the hole and lifting him out.

Officials said that Bailey walked back to the car all on his own, and was heading to the vet for some stitches and a bath. He was reportedly in good spirits and ready to keep playing following his rescue.

Ad

You can see photos in the video report above, or the post below.

Today, the Allen Park Water and Sewer Department and the Allen Park Fire Department and Downriver Animal Control rescued... Posted by Allen Park Fire Department on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

More news: A giant sequoia tree in Northern Michigan? Yes, and it’s not only surviving, but thriving