General Motors reveals new Detroit-themed float for America’s Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – The countdown is on for Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving day parade, and General Motors is drumming up excitement with the unveiling of their new float.

The automotive company revealed Friday morning their new Detroit-themed “Everybody In” float that will debut in this year’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White. The float features a scaled-down version of some of the city’s biggest buildings and landmarks, like the GM Renaissance Center and the Ambassador Bridge.

Watch the float unveiling in the video player above.

“Our new float celebrates Detroit and the future of mobility, and we’re proud to be building that future here in the city that we’ve called home for more than a century,” said Terry Rhadigan, vice president of Corporate Giving at GM. “We’re thrilled to be part of this longstanding tradition in Detroit and can’t wait for our float to make its official debut down Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving Day.”

Ad

Aligning with this year’s parade theme of “Love on Woodward,” GM’s new float was designed to promote inclusivity, in addition to the company’s goal of creating a world with “zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion,” officials said Friday. Last month, the automaker announced its plans to lead the world in electric vehicles.

More: Star-studded lineup announced for 95th America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit