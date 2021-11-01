Star-studded lineup announced for 95th America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

DETROIT – Stars will shine bright on Woodward Avenue this Thanksgiving morning.

Today, The Parade Company announced an all-star line-up to appear in the 95th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.

Live on historic Woodward Avenue, one of America’s most celebrated parades will awe generations of parade-goers and broadcast to millions of viewers across 185 U.S. television markets.

“Love on Woodward” has been announced as the theme of this year’s parade.

“We have this amazing tradition in our city and for nearly a century, America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White has brought our community together in a very special way,” said Tony Michaels, President & CEO, The Parade Company. “We are elated to have these exceptional individuals joining us on Woodward Avenue and across much of America on Thanksgiving morning.”

2021 Grand Marshals

Calvin Johnson, Jr. – Pro Football Hall of Famer known to many as “Megatron,” was a two-time AllAmerican wide receiver at Georgia Tech and drafted second overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions where he spent his entire nine-year career.

Bishop Edgar Vann -- A major contributor to the greater good for Detroit and communities around the world, Bishop Vann fulfills his life purpose as he serves in business and civic arenas and faith-based and motivational platforms.

Marla Drutz (Honorary Grand Marshal) – Longtime WDIV Vice President and General Manager and Detroit business leader. Drutz will retire from WDIV later this year.

Parade Celebrities

Catie DeLoof – U.S. Olympian and Bronze Medalist in swimming who shined on the world stage in the 2020 Tokyo Games is a Michigan native who attended Grosse Pointe High School and University of Michigan.

Amanda Chidester – U.S. Olympian and Silver Medalist for the U.S. Softball Team is a force from Allen Park, Michigan and attended University of Michigan.

James Piot – 2021 U.S. Amateur Champion made Michigan golf history with his win. One of the most talented golfers in the country, he is a two-time golf team captain at Michigan State University from Canton, Michigan.

Katherine Nye – U.S. Olympian and Gold Medalist in weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Games, she is a global powerhouse athlete and Michigan native who attended Oakland University.

Michael Hixon – U.S. Olympian and Silver Medalist in Diving at the 2016 Rio Games

Rachel Mac – A singer and superstar who was a finalist on NBC’s The Voice Season 20, she is a native of Romeo, Michigan.

Taylor North Baseball Team – Champions of the 2021 Little League World Series and this Taylor team of star young athletes is the first Michigan team to win the LLWS since 1959.

Disney’s The Lion King – Disney’s Broadway musical The Lion King will be the opening act of the Parade with a performance of “Circle of Life.”

Detroit Youth Choir – Directed by Anthony White, the Detroit Youth Choir amazed audiences on America’s Got Talent and has since been on the world stage and will open with The Lion King.

Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences (DAAS) Choir – Directed by Angela Kee, this Emmy-winning group of talented students has won the hearts of all Detroiters with their award-winning performances.

Santa Claus – Santa’s grand arrival in his hand-crafted sleigh is at the end of this magical parade.

Also in the all-star line-up are five new floats created and built by The Parade Company artists. New floats will debut this year from Central Michigan University, Delta Dental, General Motors, Henry Ford Health System and Skillman Foundation.

Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford Motor Company

As one of the most important and magical fundraisers of the year for The Parade Company, on Friday, Nov. 19, guests at Ford Field will enjoy a special evening with a performance by Big Boi of hip-hop sensation Outkast. Proceeds benefit The Parade Company.

Tickets are limited and available at theparade.org.