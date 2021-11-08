U.S. bracing for more international travelers with restrictions easing starting Monday

After a historic 20-month closure, the U.S. is reopening its borders.

The Ambassador Bridge hasn’t seen much traffic from Canadians looking to enter for non-essential travel, but that will change on Monday when international travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the U.S.

“The accepted vaccines will include FDA approved or authorized and WHO emergency use listing vaccines,” said Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department.

The CDC considers people fully inoculated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

And two weeks after the single dose of the J&J vaccine.

Those who got a full course not approved by the U.S., like the AstraZeneca vaccination, will now be accepted as well.

The CDC has also updated its guidelines on vaccine mixing, which is of particular relevance to our Canadian neighbors.

Nearly four million Canadians have gotten mixed vaccine doses.

The CDC now considers full vaccination possible with mixed doses, as long as they’re cleared either by the FDA or the WHO.

Children under 18 are exempt.

Visitors will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight’s departure.

Unvaccinated Americans returning home from international travel will need to test negative one day before arriving and show proof they have bought a test to take once they’re in the U.S.

There is one important change for essential workers crossing U.Ss land borders from Canada and Mexico.

Starting in January. they will also have to be fully vaccinated to enter the U.S.