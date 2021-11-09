Detroit drivers react as gas prices set new highs this year

Why are gas prices getting so high?

DETROIT – If you have to get gas, you’ll notice the change. Gas prices are way up over just the past few weeks.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas is up to $3.43 a gallon. That’s .17 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this same time last year.

It’s frustrating for drivers like Ahmad Traylor, who has to fill up his Porsche once a week. On Monday (Nov. 8) it took $70 of premium gas to fill the car. That costs around $280 a month.

“It’s outrageous, man. Takes so much to fill up this Porsche already,” Traylor said.

It’s a similar situation for Shatina Bradford, who has to use diesel for her car.

“I had to literally search for cheap gas,” Shatina said.

Elvis Jones Jr. said he’s seen and felt the increase first hand.

“Basically out my budget. My gas went from $100 bucks a week to $200 bucks a week,” Jones said.

Jones said no matter what gas costs, he’s going to have to pay.

“We need it. Like I say, ‘If you don’t make it to work. Everything else is over,’” Jones said.

The hope is that these prices will go down.

