‘Highly intoxicated’ man arrested while driving wrong way on 3 tire rims in Sterling Heights, police say

Sterling Heights police increasing efforts to stop drunken drivers during holiday season

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Body and cash camera footage of Sterling Heights police arresting a suspected drunken driver on Nov. 7, 2021. (Sterling Heights Police Department)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A “highly intoxicated” man was arrested over the weekend after a Sterling Heights police officer saw him driving the wrong direction on three tire rims, officials said.

The officer said he saw a black Chevrolet Equinox driving south in the northbound lanes of Ryan Road near 14 Mile Road around 2 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 7). The Equinox was being driven with three flat tires, according to the officer.

After stopping the Equinox and speaking with the driver, the officer said he smelled a strong odor of intoxicants and noticed slurred speech.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities.

Charges and an arraignment date are pending blood test results.

Sterling Heights police said they will be increasing their efforts to locate and arrest drunken drivers during the holiday season.

