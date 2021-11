FLINT, Mich. – A judge has signed off on final approval of the over $626 million settlement in the Flint water crisis.

About 80% of the settlement will go to individuals who were minors when first exposed to contaminated water, including 65% for children six years old and younger.

Lawyers said the distribution process will likely begin within 45 days, or sooner.

A separate order on the attorney’s request for fees will be issued by the judge.