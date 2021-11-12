Drive-in movie theater reopens tonight in Downtown Detroit, will run thru spring

DETROIT – The drive-in movie theater on Monroe Street in Downtown Detroit is returning for a second year, starting Friday night near Campus Martius.

The Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine will reopen at 32 Monroe Street on Friday, November 12, featuring expanding seating, artwork and more. The drive-in will host showtimes every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through spring.

The site will include parking for up to 62 vehicles and 26 outdoor seats, in a combination of 2 and 4-seater ‘pods.’ Tickets will cost $20 per vehicle and can be reserved online at DetroitDriveIn.com or purchased in-person at the Drive-In the night of each show.

Movie titles and showtimes will be released on a rolling weekly basis. The drive-in site will also include pedestrian paths, restrooms and warming areas.

Ad

“Last winter’s Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine showed us that thousands of families across metro Detroit need more safe, approachable activities to enjoy in their downtown, especially during the colder months when we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” said Ivy Greaner, Chief Operating Officer at Bedrock. “The theater is back this year for its sequel, but this time we want to do even more. We hope that the addition of outdoor seating and local artwork will help make this season unforgettable for all the right reasons.”

New this year, the Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine will feature unique artwork by Detroit’s very own, Sheefy McFly. Sheefy’s work was a vital part of the Monroe Street Midway activation this summer, spanning the entire floor of the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink. Now, he’s designed a whole new concept that will be prominently displayed on the Campus Martius-facing side of the 60-foot-tall theater screen.

Ad

“I’m honored to design another installation at the Monroe Street space! I have such a connection to this area since the creation of the Rollout Detroit Roller Rink this summer,” said Sheefy McFly. “I am excited to watch it evolve through the fall and winter seasons. I promise to beautify the space as abstract and Detroit as I possibly can, and I can’t wait to watch my hometown connect to it.”

Additionally, the Drive-In will feature nine new outdoor seating ‘pods’ that can seat two to four guests for those who want to experience the theater outside of a car. The state-of-the-art outdoor screen will continue to show classic, family-friendly films, just steps from Campus Martius Park and downtown’s Woodward shopping district.

The drive-in theatre transformed into a roller rink and art display over the summer, called Monroe Street Midway.