DETROIT – Now that Halloween’s over, the holiday spirit is really beginning to pick up in Detroit.

7 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The holiday spirit is filling the air in Detroit, plus a few shows to look out for!

Downtown Detroit Markets & Cadillac Lodge (Cadillac Park), 11am-8pm: Experience the ultimate in holiday shopping in the heart of Downtown. Find the perfect gift this year while supporting over a dozen local businesses. Stop by the Cadillac Lodge for a cozy shopping break where you can build-your-own hot chocolate or coffee station. List of vendors here.

Monroe Street Drive-In, Friday-Sunday: The drive-in is back! Get comfortable in your own car while watching family-friendly favorites. Opening weekend flicks include Space Jam: A New Legacy on Friday, Sing on Saturday, and F9 Fast & Furious on Sunday. New this year are heated pods that can fit the whole family. Showtimes and tickets here.

Pretty Woman: The Musical (Fox Theatre), through Sunday: It’s the final weekend to go to Hollywood Boulevard and discover the classic love story live on stage. With music from Grammy Award-winning Bryan Adams and Jim Vallence, and choreography from Hairspray’s Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: The Musical is a rocking night of theater that will leave you humming the songs. Schedule and tickets here.

Bill Burr (Fox Theatre), Friday 7pm & 10pm: The Grammy-nominated comedian can be found on The Mandalorian, The King of Staten Island and now here in Detroit for three unforgettable shows! Get tickets here.

Commodores (Music Hall Center), Saturday 8pm: Motown is about to get funky when the Commodores take the stage. The Grammy Award-winning group will play some of their biggest hits including “Brick House” and “Easy.” Get tickets here.

Bert Kreischer (Fox Theatre), Saturday 7pm & 10pm: Comedian and podcast extraordinaire Bert Kreischer is hitting the road with his “The Berty Boy Relapse” Tour. The “middle-aged party boy” is sharing stories about fatherhood, his wild antics and more. Get tickets here.

Juvenile & Twista (SoundBoard Detroit), Sunday 7:30pm: From the rappers who brought you “Slow Motion” and “Slow Jamz,” don’t miss the hip hop legends live at the Motor City Casino. Get tickets here.

