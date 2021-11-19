23 seniors displaced after massive fire at Algonac apartment complex

ALGONAC, Mich. – Nearly two dozen seniors have been forced from their apartments after a massive fire.

The fire started just before 11:50 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Rollingbrook apartments in Algonac.

Firefighters battled heavy winds to contain the fire, which is believed to have started in a trash can outside.

The fire spread from the trash can onto the roof and the winds pushed the fire through the building.

Fire officials said the roof collapsed and the building is a total loss.

Rollingbrook has several other buildings in the complex that weren’t impacted but the fire damaged 24 apartments and displaced 23 residents.

Residents have been relocated to the Lions Club for shelter.

