Right now in Michigan there are 11,000 children in foster care.

Hundreds of them are hoping they can get a start on finding a new family for the holidays.

Samaritas, a social services nonprofit in Michigan, is hoping families will step up this holiday season to foster or adopt children so they can be home for the holidays.

There are 225 children ready, willing and wanting to be adopted.

