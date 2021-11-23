Feds release video evidence against Macomb County man in Jan. 6 insurrection case

The committee looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more people, including former President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The committee looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more people, including former President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

A Macomb County man went before a judge on Monday (Nov. 22) for his role in the riot and investigators released new video evidence against him.

The videos handed over to the court show Robert Schornak in Washington D.C. The videos show rioters inside the Capitol. In one video rioters clash with police in what’s known as the Capitol Crypt. As a security door attempts to lower, officers kick back chairs that slide under to stop the door. At one point a rioter threw a trash can at an officer.

Chemical spray filled the air as officers retreated. Schornak is shown in the video sometime later, wearing a red American flag hat, jeans and body armor. Later in the same area he’s seen again but with an American flag.

According to previous court documents, Schornak admitted to stealing the flag from the Senate chambers and intended on waving from scaffolding outside the capitol.

From a different view, Schornak is seen milling about a largely empty Emancipation Hall, even stopping to take a selfie. Other videos show hundreds of people streaming into the Capitol building through broken windows, open doors and filing the entryway of the Crypt.

The videos were released just 10 days after Schornak pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building. He is facing up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Schornak traveled to Washington with another Michigan man, Daniel Herendeen. He has pleaded not guilty. Herendeen is due in court again in December. Schornak’s sentencing is set for February.

