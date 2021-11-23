32º

Local News

National poll shows 4 in 5 parents think children aren’t as thankful as they should be

U of M Health poll features parents of kids between the ages of 4 and 10

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: University of Michigan, University of Michigan Health, Parenting, Thanksgiving, Gratitude, Ann Arbor, C.S. Mott National Children's Hospital, Thankful, Thankfulness, News, Local, Local News, All About Ann Arbor
Are your kids thankful enough? A University of Michigan study shows that parents don't think their kids are thankful enough.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As we’re all getting ready to gather around the dinner table Thursday to give thanks and reflect on our blessings, parents say children right now just aren’t as thankful as they ought to be.

That’s according to a C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at University of Michigan Health.

“Gratitude isn’t for special occasions and it’s not something that you pull out with the Thanksgiving decorations,” said Sarah Clark, co-director of the C.S. Mott National Poll on Children’s Health.

Parents also said how they prioritize teaching their child gratitude; 76% rate it as a high priority, 22% rate it as a medium priority and 2% said it was a low priority.

Clark said she was surprised by what some parents of children ages 4 to 10 had to say in the poll.

“Only one in four parents say they regularly have their kids write or make thank you cards. When I was young that was a must-do.” Clark said.

Results show there are five main ways parents are teaching their kids gratitude: Making “thank you” a regular phrase, talking about gratitude, contributing to family chores, volunteering and giving.

For a look at results and highlights from the poll, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter