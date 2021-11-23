National poll shows 4 in 5 parents think children aren’t as thankful as they should be

Are your kids thankful enough? A University of Michigan study shows that parents don't think their kids are thankful enough.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As we’re all getting ready to gather around the dinner table Thursday to give thanks and reflect on our blessings, parents say children right now just aren’t as thankful as they ought to be.

That’s according to a C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at University of Michigan Health.

“Gratitude isn’t for special occasions and it’s not something that you pull out with the Thanksgiving decorations,” said Sarah Clark, co-director of the C.S. Mott National Poll on Children’s Health.

Parents also said how they prioritize teaching their child gratitude; 76% rate it as a high priority, 22% rate it as a medium priority and 2% said it was a low priority.

Clark said she was surprised by what some parents of children ages 4 to 10 had to say in the poll.

“Only one in four parents say they regularly have their kids write or make thank you cards. When I was young that was a must-do.” Clark said.

Results show there are five main ways parents are teaching their kids gratitude: Making “thank you” a regular phrase, talking about gratitude, contributing to family chores, volunteering and giving.

For a look at results and highlights from the poll, click here.