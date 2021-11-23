Roseville couple is a perfect match: Wife donates kidney to husband

A couple in Roseville now shares a bond that’s even deeper than marriage.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A couple in Roseville now shares a bond that’s even deeper than marriage.

Sean McNeil was in renal failure and needed a kidney transplant immediately. His wife, Renee McNeil, was a perfect match and she was able to donate her kidney to her husband.

Sean McNeil managed his diabetes for 16 years, until he couldn’t. He had complete renal failure in the spring of this year and it became clear that he needed a kidney donation.

Little did he know that his wife of 26 years was a perfect match. Her donation gave Sean McNeil another chance at life. He received her kidney four weeks ago at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: More stories about organ donations