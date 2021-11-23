36º

Local News

Roseville couple is a perfect match: Wife donates kidney to husband

Sean McNeil went into complete renal failure, needed kidney

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Tags: Roseville, Macomb County, News, Local, Local News, Community, Kidney Donation, Donation, Organ Donor, Organ Donation, Renee McNeil, Krishna Putchakayala, Beaumont, Beaumont Royal Oak, Royal Oak, Sean McNeil
A couple in Roseville now shares a bond that’s even deeper than marriage.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A couple in Roseville now shares a bond that’s even deeper than marriage.

Sean McNeil was in renal failure and needed a kidney transplant immediately. His wife, Renee McNeil, was a perfect match and she was able to donate her kidney to her husband.

Sean McNeil managed his diabetes for 16 years, until he couldn’t. He had complete renal failure in the spring of this year and it became clear that he needed a kidney donation.

Little did he know that his wife of 26 years was a perfect match. Her donation gave Sean McNeil another chance at life. He received her kidney four weeks ago at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: More stories about organ donations

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email