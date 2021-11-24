33º

Local News

‘You just feel so bad for them’: 4-year-old girl among 2 killed in massive home explosion in Flint

3 homes destroyed, 20 others damaged

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Flint, Genesee County, News, Michigan, State, Explosion, House Explosion, Fatal Explosion, Horgath Avenue, NuVeah Lucas
A 55-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl were killed in an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes and damaged 20 others Monday night.

FLINT, Mich. – A 55-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl were killed in an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes and damaged 20 others Monday night.

Residents said the impact from the explosion could be felt for miles. It happened on Horgath Avenue.

Read: Massive home explosion in Flint kills 2 people, including 4-year-old, police say

“When it went off, it was like a 2,000-pound bomb. You just feel so bad for them,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor was one of the first on the scene Monday night trying to search for NuVeah Lucas, 4. Her body was found in the rubble on Tuesday afternoon.

“There was no way to get back into that house. There was absolutely no way and the woman who lost her daughter -- she was actually in the one next to the one that blew up. It’s extremely tragic. It’s unbelievable. I have kids myself and I can’t imagine her loss and her pain and my heart goes out to her and her family,” the neighbor said.

The child’s mother’s boyfriend is in the hospital with severe burns.

Michelle Hairston with First Lady of the Apostolic Church of Flint has been trying her best to help residents by handing out food and other items people may need.

“When you’re not in your home and you’re displaced, this is better than nothing. Especially on the holiday,” Hairston said.

  • Click here to donate to a fund created for the family.
  • Click here if you’d like to donate to the United Way of Genesee County
NuVeah Lucas. (WDIV)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter