‘You just feel so bad for them’: 4-year-old girl among 2 killed in massive home explosion in Flint

A 55-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl were killed in an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes and damaged 20 others Monday night.

FLINT, Mich. – A 55-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl were killed in an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes and damaged 20 others Monday night.

Residents said the impact from the explosion could be felt for miles. It happened on Horgath Avenue.

Read: Massive home explosion in Flint kills 2 people, including 4-year-old, police say

“When it went off, it was like a 2,000-pound bomb. You just feel so bad for them,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor was one of the first on the scene Monday night trying to search for NuVeah Lucas, 4. Her body was found in the rubble on Tuesday afternoon.

“There was no way to get back into that house. There was absolutely no way and the woman who lost her daughter -- she was actually in the one next to the one that blew up. It’s extremely tragic. It’s unbelievable. I have kids myself and I can’t imagine her loss and her pain and my heart goes out to her and her family,” the neighbor said.

Ad

The child’s mother’s boyfriend is in the hospital with severe burns.

Michelle Hairston with First Lady of the Apostolic Church of Flint has been trying her best to help residents by handing out food and other items people may need.

“When you’re not in your home and you’re displaced, this is better than nothing. Especially on the holiday,” Hairston said.

Click here to donate to a fund created for the family.

Click here if you’d like to donate to the United Way of Genesee County