More than 234,000 pounds of fully cooked ham, pepperoni products recalled due to Listeria concerns

SAINT CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Alexander & Hornung is recalling around 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to officials.

Alexander & Hornung is a St. Clair Shores, Michigan establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M10125″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) about positive Listeria results. No illnesses have been reported. Contact your healthcare provider if you are concerned.

The follow products are subject to recall:

Name of Product Approximate package weight Any sell by or best buy date prior to: “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMI-BONELESS COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 6.25 lbs 1/5/2021 “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED SEMI-BONELESS ALL NATURAL COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 6.25 lbs 12/15/2021 “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMI-BONELESS COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 12.5 lbs 12/20/2021 “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED SEMI-BONELESS ALL NATURAL COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 21.5 lbs 12/10/2021 “WELLSHIRE WOOD SMOKED NO CARVING REQUIRED SPIRAL SLICED ALL NATURAL SEMI-BONELESS COOKED SEASONED UNCURED HAM” 6.25 lbs 1/11/2022 “Alexander & Hornung Spiral Sliced SMOKED HAM WITH NATURAL JUICES” 16.36 lbs 12/11/2021 “Alexander & Hornung Glazed Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham With Natural Juices Ready to Eat” 5.92 lbs 5/24/2022 “Alexander & Hornung Boneless HAM WATER ADDED FULLY COOKED” 2.22 lbs 3/6/2022 “Alexander & Hornung Super Trim Bone-In Ham Steak” 1.48 lbs 12/25/2021 “Alexander & Hornung FULLY COOKED READY TO EAT HAM WITH NATURAL JUICES” 5.92 lbs 12/26/2021 “food club fully cooked spiral sliced ham WITH NATURAL JUICES honey cured” 2.74 lbs 2/22/2022 “GARRETT VALLEY FARMS ALL NATURAL SPIRAL SLICED UNCURED HAM FULLY COOKED SEMI-BONELESS” 6.25 lbs 12/28/2021 “BUTCHER BOY BONELESS FULLY COOKED HAM WATER ADDED” 8.24 lbs 1/3/2022 “NIMAN RANCH All Natural APPLEWOOD SMOKED UNCURED HAM” 4 lbs 1/7/2022 “OPEN NATURE SPIRAL SLICED SEASONED UNCURED HAM SEMI-BONELESS COOKED” 6.25 lbs 1/7/2022 “FIVE STAR BRAND PEPPERONI” 1 lb 3/19/2022 “Big Y bone-in hickory smoked ham steak” 1.84 lbs 12/24/2021

Symptoms if Listeria exposure

Listeria can cause the following:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Diarrhea

Gastrointestinal symptoms

If you are older or have a weakened immune system and experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food you should seek medical care and tell your medical provider about the contaminated food.

Listeria can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

If you have one of the products above you should throw it away or return it to where you purchased it.

Click here to learn more about the recall.