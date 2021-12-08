Enjoy the Boston-Edison Holiday Home Tour from the comfort of your own home this year

A holiday tradition is back, the Boston-Edison Holiday Home Tour is a virtual experience this year. You can tour some of Detroit’s grandest homes from your living room.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things and taken away many beloved holiday traditions, but the Historic Boston-Edison Holiday Tour may become even more popular because of the way it’s coming back this year.

You won’t have to drive around, walk around or take off your boots. You can take the tour from home.

For 45 years, nearly 1,000 people would walk the community no matter the weather -- find homes and go inside. But because of the magic of technology and streaming services, this year, for the second year, you have clean optics of the fine details, mood music, home-owner narratives, and history.

This year there are five homes on the holiday tour. The pre-recorded tour is like stepping into history on a cable channel. It has that wonderful sense of voyeurism and a look into how people lived in bygone eras. The folks who are the keepers and stewards of the history who proudly walk you through what makes their home special.

