Detroit Youth Choir to hold auditions on Jan. 8 -- Here’s how to try out

Do you have the skills to sing with the Detroit Youth Choir?

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Detroit Youth Choir wins Stellar Award

DETROIT – At the start of next year you can audition with the famed Detroit Youth Choir. Auditions will be held on Jan. 8, 2022.

The 2021 Stellar Award Winning Detroit Youth Choir will hold auditions for new members from 12-5 p.m. at Marygrove College, 8425 W. McNichols in Detroit.

Auditions are held every six months for the choir, which is open to youth ages 8 to 18 across Metro Detroit.

To qualify, students must:

  • Sing a song that displays vocal abilities (60 seconds)
  • Introduce yourself: Name, Age, Grade Level, School and City of residence
  • Tell us why you want to be a part of DYC (30 seconds)
  • Video should not exceed 2:30 seconds
  • Upload your video to DYCauditions@yahoo.com
  • Your email subject line should say (first name, last name, and age

