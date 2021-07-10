Detroit Youth Choir wins Stellar Award

DETROIT – The Detroit Youth Choir has won a Stellar Award.

The choir was nominated after it succeeded in the public voting round for its version of the song “Glory.”

The Stellar Awards is the first and only Gospel Music Awards show in the country, honoring Gospel Music Artists, writers, and industry professionals for their contributions to the Gospel Music Industry.

Prior to the announcement, director Anthony White said winning would mean so much for the choir and its future.

“I feel that the Stellar Award is like the Grammys for the African American community and the church community at large,” White said. “You have your Kirk Franklin, your Donnie McClurkin, your Clark Sisters -- they are the ones that pretty much win the Stellars all the time.”

Choir also has a new home, now rehearing at Marygrove College.

