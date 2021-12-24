Resident surrenders 400 parakeets crammed into 7 cages to Detroit animal group

Parakeets that were surrendered to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group on Dec. 23, 2021.

DETROIT – A resident surrendered 400 parakeets that were crammed into seven cages to a Detroit animal group Thursday night.

Officials from the Detroit Animal Welfare Group said they were “in shock,” but couldn’t turn the birds away because they were “smothering each other and needed immediate help.”

Temporary housing was set up and parakeet food had fortunately just been donated, according to the release.

Jojos Flying Friends in Romeo took more than 100 of the birds, including the babies that require hand feeding.

Birds and Beaks and two other rescues will take more of the parakeets on Sunday, officials said.

“These birds came from a very unhealthy situation and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating, however, it truly takes a village to help these animals and we are so thankful for everyone that works together to get them the care and proper homes they deserve,” the release says.

Ad

The birds involved will all need vet care, housing and food for their 7- to 15-year life span, according to the animal group. Click here if you would like to donate.