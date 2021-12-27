Woman destroys lobby of Oakland County post office by putting burning paper in trash can, police say

A person suspected of lighting a fire Dec. 26, 2021, inside the lobby of the Highland Township post office.

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman destroyed the lobby of an Oakland County post office in the middle of the night by igniting a piece of paper and placing it inside a trash can, officials said.

Deputies said they were called at 10:03 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 26) to the Highland Township post office at 376 Beach Farm Circle.

When they arrived, officials said they saw flames and smoke in the front lobby of the post office. Highland Township firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Police said the lobby is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The extent of the damage is well over $100,000, according to authorities.

Nobody was injured in the fire, officials said.

While investigators looked into the cause of the fire, a representative from the United States Postal Inspector’s Office provided surveillance video of the incident, Oakland County deputies said.

The video shows a woman entering the lobby, igniting paper and putting it inside a trash receptacle, police said.

Officials consider this an arson case, and they continue to investigate.

A reward of up to $5,000 from the Arson Prevention Reward Program via the Detroit Crime Commission and an additional $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

You can see surveillance footage below.