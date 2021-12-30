Free adoption event in Detroit paused due to COVID issues with staff

DETROIT – To kick off the new year, a Detroit animal shelter is offering free pet adoptions and waiving licensing fees through Tuesday.

UPDATE -- the event has been paused due to COVID issues with staff -- here’s the message from the Detroit Health Department:

Not unlike any other business out there, we were just made aware that several of our shelter staff are dealing with COVID-19 and or exposure to COVID and we will not have adequate staff to hold the adoption event as planned for the weekend.

Detroit Animal Care and Control will still be able to assist any residents who need to pick up their stray animals but all other business at the shelter will be paused until Tuesday, Jan 4, 2021. DAC will offer AMNESTY for fees, tags and tickets to get lost animals home. Residents will also be able to check the Lost & found from 12-2:30 Friday- Tuesday.

Detroit Animal Care is holding free adoptions of dogs and cats through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 in an effort to help find shelter animals their forever homes. Officials say all fees related to adoptions and licensing will be waived as part of the New year’s Amnesty program.

“Our message to Detroiters is, ‘Come get your pets!,’” said said Mark Kumpf, director of Animal Care & Control for the Detroit Health Department. “We have many deserving dogs and cats waiting to find their Furever homes, so we are waiving all adoption and licensing fees throughout the New Year holiday, through January 4, 2022.”

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can stop at the Detroit shelter between noon and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31-Jan. 4. Officials say that adoptable dogs are neutered and come with a collar, leash, a supply of food and some treats. All adoptable dogs and cats are reportedly microchipped and have received their first set of vaccinations, including for rabies.

The shelter will also be taking home any microchipped strays that are picked up through the holiday weekend, officials said Thursday. Any stray dog or cat that is picked up and microchipped will get a free ride home, and all fines and violations for the owners will be waived through Tuesday.

“We want all Detroiters to microchip their pets,” Kumpf said. “It is the safest and most efficient way to reunite pets with their owners. We are able to offer New Year’s Amnesty to strays this holiday weekend who are microchipped. This allows our Animal Control Officers to locate the pet owners, and be able to bring them to their humans instead of our facility.”

You can learn more about animals available for adoption on the shelter’s Facebook page here.

