Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford becomes top volume dealership in the world

LIVONIA, Mich. – The title of No. 1 Ford dealership by volume has returned to the Motor City.

Bill Brown Ford, which has been a staple of Livonia, Michigan, since the mid-’50s, has earned the title of No. 1 Volume Ford Dealership in the world.

The title was previously held by dealerships in Florida and California. No Michigan dealership has had the title for at least the last 30 years.

“We do things differently at Bill Brown. We’re focused on delivering a seamless automotive experience that ensures our customers can move forward on their terms,” said Tom Brown, Grandson of Bill Brown. “That’s what drives us. Being named the #1 Ford dealership in the world is a huge step forward in our effort to reinvent the auto-buying process.”

“This is a historic win that finally brings this title back to the Detroit region where it belongs,” said Dave Tashman, General Manager of Bill Brown. “This win proves that a dealership can put their customers, community, and employees first, and still succeed at the highest level.”

