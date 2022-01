No Powerball winner yet; jackpot at $483 million

If you played the Powerball in Michigan Wednesday, you’re not the winner.

But, there were two winning tickets sold for Wednesday night’s giant Powerball jackpot.

One ticket was sold in California, the other in Wisconsin.

The winners will split the $632.6 million jackpot, or the $450.2 million cash option.

This is the 7th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers are: 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46. The Powerball was 17.

There were no big winners in Michigan.