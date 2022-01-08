15º

Michigan Gov. Whitmer plans to keep current COVID policies in place for now

State faces surge in omicron variant cases

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michigan Gov. Whitmer plans to keep current COVID policies in place for now.

LANSING, Mich. – Coronavirus has reached Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s family.

Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. Whitmer said she has tested negative so far. While her personal experience with COVID has changed, her policies have not.

It’s been a clear departure from the aggressive strategies she favored in the early days of the pandemic. But she insists the playing field is dramatically different now.

Whitmer said she will stay the course for now, but she will not rule out different orders and protocols in the future. You can watch the full conversation with Whitmer at 10 a.m. Sunday on Flashpoint on Local 4.

