Michigan Gov. Whitmer says she tested negative for COVID after husband contracts virus

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after reporting Tuesday that her husband contracted the virus.

In a video messaged shared on Twitter, Gov. Whitmer reported that a PCR test found her negative for COVID-19. The governor announced Tuesday afternoon that her husband, Dr. Marc Mallory, tested positive for the virus.

Sharing a quick update on my negative COVID-19 test results. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, and continue wearing masks and testing. Stay safe, Michigan. We'll get through this together. pic.twitter.com/OfFOS0I5Nj — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 5, 2022

The first gentleman was tested after experiencing COVID symptoms, officials said. According to a statement released Tuesday, Whitmer and her husband took extra precautions to limit contact with others over the holidays, and celebrated with immediate family members in Michigan.

The entire family -- Whitmer, Mallory and their five children -- has been vaccinated and have each received a booster dose, Whitmer said. The governor was reportedly not experiencing COVID symptoms when her husband tested positive for the virus.

Mallory’s COVID illness is mild, with Whitmer saying Wednesday that he is only experiencing “cold-like symptoms.”

The news comes as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly throughout Michigan and the nation, likely partly due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

The state of Michigan on Monday reported its second-largest daily case average since the start of the pandemic. The state’s 7-day positive test rate jumped up to 29.93% as of Jan. 3, and COVID hospitalizations are once again on the rise.

