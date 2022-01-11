St. Clair County Health Department suspends walk-in rapid COVID testing due to limited supply

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at the Julio Borrelli sports field in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The St. Clair County Health Department is suspending walk-in rapid COVID testing due to “temporary limitations in antigen testing supplies and high demand.”

The suspension goes into effect immediately and will last “until further notice.” The health department will still honor previously scheduled appointments.

Laboratory PCR testing is still available and results will be provided within 48-72 hours. The health department is working to obtain rapid testing supplies, according to a release.

The health department said it may be difficult to get through over the phone due to a high number of calls. Residents are asked to allow up to 48 hours to hear back. You can email questions to COVID@stclaircounty.org.

Click here to learn more about making an appointment.

