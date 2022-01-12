Entries are now open for third annual Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes

FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

DETROIT – The nation’s largest mortgage lender, Rocket Mortgage, has announced that entries are now open for the third annual Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.

The event is the world’s largest official game of Super Bowl squares that will give away more than $1 million during the massive event; entries are welcomed through February 11 at RocketMortgageSquares.com.

Participants can select one of the 100 squares on a 10-by-10 grid. Once the entry period has ended, each row and column will be assigned a random number between zero and nine.

One axis of the grid will represent the last digit of the NFC Champion’s score, and the other will align with the last number of the AFC Champion’s score.

Ad

Two grand prize winners will receive $500,000 each that can go toward a dream home. Additionally, $50,000 will be awarded every time the score changes.

Sweepstakes has awarded a total of $3.3 million to 29 winners in the last two years.

The rules to the giveaway remain the same as they did in years past; A grand prize winner will be declared at halftime of Super Bowl LVI, and when the game concludes, winning participants will receive $500,000 each.

Rocket Mortgage will chip in with $50,000 for each scoring play during the Super Bowl, meaning every score change, whether a touchdown, extra point, two-point conversion, field goal, or safety.

Every time the score changes during the game, a winner will be randomly selected from the pool of entrants on the square that aligns with the last digit of each team’s score.

“Watching the Super Bowl has been a staple of American culture for the last 55 years,” said CEO of Rocket Mortgage Bob Walters. “Introducing the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares in 2020 has elevated that experience for millions of viewers across the country. We love adding another exciting element for people through our squares sweepstakes – one of the largest giveaways in any sport. Past winners have had their lives transformed, and we are eager to give more Americans that opportunity again this year.”

Ad

Since 2020, millions of Americans, hardcore football fans, and casual viewers have tuned in to the Big Game, crossing their fingers in anticipation of scoring big every time a team scores on the field.

For the past two years, Rocket Mortgage has awarded $3.3 million in prize money to 29 fans across the country.

“Entering the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes and winning $500,000 was a bright spot in a difficult year,” said Derrick Collins, a Pennsylvania resident who was one of two grand prize winners in 2021. “When I entered the giveaway for fun, I let my mind wander to ‘what if I won the grand prize?’ but I never thought it would be me. I hope my story inspires others who are thinking about entering – it just might change your life.”

As a bonus, fans who share their registration information on their social media platforms will have more opportunities to win. You can get up to 10 additional squares every time someone signs up with the entrant’s unique link.

Ad

Check out Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday, February 13 on NBC.