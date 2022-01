A man accused of stealing electronics in Utica and other jurisdictions.

UTICA, Mich. – Utica police are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics, they said.

Officials said the electronics were stolen from multiple different jurisdictions.

Police are asking for help identifying the man in the picture above. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Utica police at 586-731-2345.

No additional information has been revealed.