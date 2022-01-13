Auditor-General report causes controversy on COVID Nursing home deaths

A report from the office of the Auditor-General claims the state undercounted the number of deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic.

The dispute has already turned political, with Michigan Republicans blasting Governor Gretchen Whitmer for what may have led to the difference in findings.

“A 30% increase over what we initially thought that’s very troubling,” said Representative Steven Johnson.” I think the people in Michigan deserve better.”

Those were some bold words coming from Johnson about the new findings from The auditor general regarding COVID deaths at long-term care facilities in Michigan. Johnson also acts as the house oversight committee chair and blames Gov Whitmer’s policies for the numbers being so different in the first place.

“This is something you’ll back to the early days of the pandemic when there’s a policy that plays COVID positive patients into nursing homes,” Johnson said. “We didn’t know a lot about the disease, but most people understood that’s a vulnerable population that we have to keep protected, and that decision really just didn’t make a lot of sense.”

Health Director Elizabeth Hertel released a five-page letter on behalf of the state talking about how the difference in numbers is made up of inaccuracies and a misinterpretation of data. Either way, Representative Johnson says there could have been more done to prevent deaths like this in the first place.

“This is a decision that a lot of people questioned when Governor Whitmer decided to place COVID positive patients in nursing homes,” Johnson said. “It was a deadly decision, in my opinion, and seeing these numbers show just how bad that was.”

Monday is the day that I’m sure both sides will be looking for when the final report is released. Of course, Local 4 will keep you posted on those findings.