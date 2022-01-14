Michigan gets $563.1M to fix thousands of bridges in poor condition

DETROIT – As a part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last year, Michigan will receive a large chunk of funding to fix bridges in desperate need of repair.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program), made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system – providing $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities. The total amount that will be available to states, D.C. and Puerto Rico in Fiscal Year 2022 is $5.3 billion along with $165 million for tribes.

Michigan will receive $563.1 million under the new program to address highway bridge needs. The funding will help improve the condition of about 1,240 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve more than 5,950 bridges in fair condition in the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer established the Michigan Infrastructure Office to ensure resources sent to Michigan under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are used effectively and efficiently to repair roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, expand high-speed internet, and build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“Since day one, I have been focused on fixing the damn roads and I am proud of the progress we have made to fix 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges over the last three years,” said Governor Whitmer. “With passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan will receive billions of dollars to build on our efforts at the state-level. I am proud to establish the Michigan Infrastructure Office to effectively invest these incoming resources in communities across every region of our state. By establishing this office, we can move full steam ahead toward continuing to improve commutes, keep families safe on the road, and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.”