Detroit police seek woman missing from 20100 block of Stansbury

DETROIT – Officers at the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct are searching for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday night.

Police said Gen’Asia Sturges left her residence about 9:30 p.m. Friday and failed to return to her home in the 20100 block of Stansbury Avenue. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink scarf, blue jeans, and black gym shoes. According to her aunt, she suffers from mental illness, police said.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

